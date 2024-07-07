Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque in its historical shape after restoration [VIDEO]

7 July 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the nearly 30-year occupation, returned to its historical appearance after restoration.

Azernews reports that the Ashagi Govhar Aga Mosque, built in the 19th century by architecture Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi, is considered the first of the mosques built in Shusha by Govhar Aga, the daughter of Ibrahim Khan.

Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque is one of the historical and architectural symbols of the city. Historically, the city of Shusha consisted of 17 neighborhoods, including upper and lower. Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque is so named because it is located in the lower part of the city. To make the mosque taller and more attractive, the architect placed the minarets on the rear facade. The cylinder-shaped minarets of the two-storey mosque are made of bricks, and the prayer hall is covered with an arched dome.

During the occupation of Shusha, the building and minarets of the mosque were seriously damaged by the fire of Armenian armored vehicles, and the mosque became a victim of vandalism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz