Kuwaiti Media Union chief backs COP29, Embassy confirms

Faisal Khalifa Al-Sawwag, Chairman of the Board of Kuwait and Arab Electronic Media Unions, has issued a resolute statement in support of COP29, as relayed by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kuwait, Azernews reports.

The statement emphasizes:

"International cooperation is imperative to address the dire consequences of climate change, which have reverberated globally in recent years. Embracing universally accepted principles, nations must demonstrate solidarity, recognizing their role in fostering a humane and civilized world. Every country bears a global responsibility. Therefore, we enthusiastically welcome the decision to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 - in Azerbaijan. This exemplifies Azerbaijan's proactive stance in aligning with global trends. COP29 promises to bolster mutually beneficial collaborations with influential states in global politics and fortify Azerbaijan's standing in international arenas.

The collaboration between Kuwait and Azerbaijan holds promise in addressing several climate-related challenges worldwide. Particularly, Azerbaijan's expertise in fostering a green economy and advancing sustainable practices is of great significance to Kuwait. Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts in environmental stewardship, marked by the declaration of this year as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World," underscore its commitment to sustainability. We are confident that this initiative will amplify the impact of state policies on the environment and our planet.

Hosting such international gatherings entails significant responsibility for each participating state. Azerbaijan, with its extensive experience in organizing international events, is well-equipped for the task. We are optimistic that COP29 will be conducted with remarkable success by Azerbaijan. As Kuwait and Arab Electronic Media Unions, we pledge to contribute to media coverage in Kuwait and the Arab world, ensuring widespread awareness of this international event.

Azerbaijan's innovative proposals have garnered acceptance and implementation by partner countries, laying the groundwork for its dynamic development in the years to come."

