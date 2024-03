11 March 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Alley of Honours to pay respect and lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

