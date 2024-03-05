Human Rights Commissioner: Last year, 29,411 appeals received by ombudsman

5 March 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, 29,411 appeals were received by the Azerbaijani ombudsman. These appeals were reviewed and answered in accordance with constitutional law, Azernews reports, citing Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Azerbaijani Republic, as she said in an interview with journalists.

"In February of this year, under the Constitutional law, the report of the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on human rights activities conducted last year was submitted to the head of state. I will present that report in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) today," Sabina Aliyeva said.

She said that 76 proposals and recommendations were mentioned in the report. These proposals and recommendations effectively ensure and reliably protect the rights of various population groups.

