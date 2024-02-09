Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs hold telephone conversation

9 February 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and newly appointed Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili held a telephone conversation, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his reappointment as Foreign Minister in the new Georgian government and wished him success in this honourable position.

The sides discussed the current state of friendship and strategic partnership relations between the two countries, as well as current plans and prospects for further development of these relations in the future.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues and areas of cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

---

