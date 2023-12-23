Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers discuss current situation in region

23 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current regional situation.

On December 4, Jeyhun Bayramov visited Russia for a working visit to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states.

He held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Bayramov had said that regional security issues are always important in talks between Azerbaijan and Russia.



