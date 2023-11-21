Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 21 2023

President of Iraq concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

21 November 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
President of Iraq concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iraqi President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President of Iraq concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Iraq concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more