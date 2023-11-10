Heydar Aliyev’s centenary and Victory Day marked in Texas [PHOTOS]

10 November 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Houston, Texas hosted an event dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s centenary and November 8th -Victory Day, Azernews reports.

Local community representatives, members of the communities having friendly attitude towards our country and Azerbaijanis residing in Texas attended the event, organized through the joint efforts of the USA-Azerbaijan Integration Center (USACI) and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States were sung, the dear memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, were commemorated with a minute’s silence.

Samir Novruzov, head of USACI, a member of the Board of Directors of the Coordinating Council of American Azerbaijanis delivered opening remarks at the event moderated by Gunel Aghasoy. He congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of Victory Day and highlighted outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services for integrating our country into the world community.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, congratulated our compatriots residing in Texas on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, National Flag Day, and the full restoration of our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Nowadays, a series of events are being held across the world, including in the United States, within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev". The great leader has unparalleled services in the sustainable development of our country and his greatest wish has been fulfilled by the glorious Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Today, we keep in our hearts Heydar Aliyev’s famous expression "I am proud to be an Azerbaijani" which symbolizes his love for historical roots and Azerbaijani nation. We consider that Heydar Aliyev’s heritage is of great importance for both Azerbaijani nation and world experience. This heritage, based on national and spiritual and humanitarian values, led us to Victory."- told Elshad Aliyev.

Speaking at the event, Mahmud Mahmudov, Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the USA, prof. Durdana Balakishiyeva (astrophysics), a teacher of Dallas University, and journalist Sofia Tabarovskaya shared their memories with the great leader and about his visit to the US.

Sofya Tabarovskaya recalled a part of Heydar Aliyev's interview to the local radio during his visit to Texas 30 years ago. Speakers highlighted the role of Victory and Flag Days in the lives of our people and Azerbaijanis across the world.

Participants of the event watched the video of the Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Brayzan's memories about Heydar Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijani historian,TV presenter and author of the TV project "Secrets of Baku" Fuad Akhundov's speech related to historical events.

The event continued with the screening of the documentary film "Patron of Great Art" dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev prepared with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijan Diaspora.

In the artistic part of the event, Davud Askerli performed musical pieces of the Azerbaijani composers, including the song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev.

