Prime Minister of Croatia concludes his working visit to Azerbaijan

6 November 2023 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has completed his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Croatia at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was seen off by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz