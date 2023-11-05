Mine explosion occurred in Tartar injuring one person

5 November 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

On 5 November around 12:00, police received information about a mine explosion near the village of Tepekend in Tartar district, which had not been cleared of mines, Azernews reports.

Huseynov Asif Novruz oglu, born in 1965, a resident of Seydimli village of the district, was wounded in the leg, with reference to the regional press service group of the Interior Ministry.

The fact is being investigated.

"Once again we urge citizens not to enter unmined territories and observe the necessary rules," the information emphasises.

To recall, On November 3, around 01:00 a.m., the district prosecutor's office received information about a mine explosion in the territory of Borsunlu village of Tartar district,

According to the information released by the Tartar district prosecutor's office as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov, born in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of his right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, his treatment continues in the hospital.

To recall that Azerbaijan is one of the most land-mine-polluted countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the territories under the invasion.

336 people (65 killed, 271 injured of different severity) became victims of explosives since the end of the Second Garabagh War until today.

Last month, 1,695 mines were detected in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Some 928 anti-tank mines, 767 anti-personnel mines, and 8,537 unexploded ammunition were detected and neutralized (6,687.4 hectares of land were demined) from October 1 through October 31.

---

