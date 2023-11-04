There is no alternative to normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

4 November 2023 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

"The state of Azerbaijan believes that there is no alternative to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Azerbaijan sent further proposals to Armenia in this regard. We are currently waiting for a response from Armenia regarding the proposed packages."

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said this at a press conference he held together with his German counterpart, Annalena Berbok.

According to him, our internally displaced persons are already returning to their homeland.

"I am sure that the Karabakh region will become one of the most beautiful corners."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz