German Foreign Minister pays visit to Azerbaijan

4 November 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan. The German Foreign Minister will meet with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. After the talks, the Foreign Ministers will hold a joint press conference, Azernews reports.

To recall, earlier German FM was in Armenia.

Berbok said the EU is ready to make concrete proposals to the region on the road to peace, including an undersea communication cable across the Black Sea, which will help "bring Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to each other and closer to us."

Half of the €45 million ($48 million) construction cost will be financed by the EU's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to expand the bloc's global influence through infrastructure investment.

---

