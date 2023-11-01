Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discusses regional security issues with UAE President

1 November 2023 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

On October 31, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during his official visit to the UAE, met with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.

Issues on the current cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the regional and international situation, were discussed.

During the meeting, the importance of high-level political dialogue in expanding the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE was stressed.

It was emphasized with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have made efforts to develop cooperative relations based on the principles of Islamic solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood.

The sides noted that there is a need to continue the current multifaceted exemplary cooperation program between Azerbaijan and the UAE, and to further deepen cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, and high technology.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

