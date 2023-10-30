Azerbaijan sending another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

30 October 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The first batch of electrical equipment designed by our country to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was shipped today from the territory of Sumgayit Technological Park, Azernews reports.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated 17 July 2023, the humanitarian cargo delivered by the Ministry of Energy includes more than 555 thousand meters of electric cables and wires.

The humanitarian cargoes, transported by a convoy of 14 TIR trucks, are sent to support the restoration of sustainable electricity supply to the areas affected by the current situation in Ukraine.

The next parts of the said aid, which is organized on the basis of applications received from Ukraine and has a total value of 7.6 million US dollars, are planned to be dispatched in the near future.

At the same time, 20 tons of fuel were sent to Ukraine, intended for equipment and ships used in rescue operations.

The shipment includes 45 power transformers and 50 generators, weighing a total of 52.2 tons. This is the second truck caravan to be dispatched, with the first one having been sent in December 2022. The total amount of humanitarian aid provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to address the crisis in Ukraine is estimated at about 30 million manats.

In addition, various organizations have provided humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people over the past six months. This includes bringing 90 Ukrainian children who were affected by war and lost family members to Azerbaijan for medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation. School No. 12 in the city of Irpen, which was destroyed in the hostilities, has also been fully rebuilt.

The latest batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine includes long-lasting canned foods, cereals, dry and baby foods, as well as medicaments, daily household items, and clothing. The aid is destined for the people residing in Cherkasy City Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, Azerbaijan has sent 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid worth $20 million to Ukraine. In addition, the Azerbaijani government instructed the state-owned oil company SOCAR to supply the ambulances and vehicles of the State Emergency Service with fuel free of charge in its gasoline stations in Ukraine.

To be updated...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz