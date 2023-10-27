Iraqi delegation visits Alley of Honor to pay tribute to National Leader [PHOTOS]

27 October 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the delegation led by the Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Council of Representatives of the Republic of Iraq, Arshad Rashad Al-Salih, who is on a visit to Baku, came to the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers in front of his grave, Azernews reports.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the memory of the heroic children of the Motherland who died for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their graves. At the same time, the "Eternal Torch" monument was visited.

Guests watching the view of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the improvement and construction works carried out in Baku.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by the head of the Azerbaijan-Iraq inter-parliamentary relations working group of the Milli Majlis, Ilham Mammadov and other officials.

