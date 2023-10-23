Jeyhun Bayramov to leave for Iran to take part in the "3+3" format meeting

23 October 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in the meeting in the framework of the "3+3" regional format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Turkey) in Tehran, Iran, Azernews reports.

The head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh said about it in an interview with local media outlets.

He said that Jeyhun Bayramov will leave for Iran on October 23.

The meeting will be held with the participation of foreign ministers and regional cooperation issues in political, economic, security, transport and energy fields will be discussed.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia officially confirmed that Tbilisi will not participate in the "3+3" regional format meeting in Tehran. Georgia did not participate in the first meeting of the "3+3" format, which took place in Moscow last year.

