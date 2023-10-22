22 October 2023 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

A conference on "Heydar Aliyev and multicultural values in Azerbaijan" was held under the joint organization of the Northern Regional Center of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department and the Guba Region Department of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

The event was attended by Najaf Novruzov, head of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Youth and Sports Department, Bahruz Efendiyev, head of the Northern Regional Center of the Ombudsman Office, Ramin Khudayev, head of the Guba region branch of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, students and volunteers.

At the conference, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a minute of silence.

During the speeches, it was mentioned that the important work done by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of multiculturalism, as well as in all fields, is successfully continued today. It was noted that the Great Leader put forward the principle of Azerbaijanism as a national ideology, which conditions the rise of Azerbaijani statehood and is the main basis of multiculturalism.

At the end of the event, the questions of the participants were answered.

