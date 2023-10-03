Azerbaijani President congratulates President of Iraq

3 October 2023 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq and extend my best wishes.

I believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iraq relations will continue to develop and strengthen in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Iraq everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 October 2023"

---

