II Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

2 October 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum "Sustainable Cities as a Driving Force for Economic Development and Combating Inequality" has concluded in Baku, Azernews reports.

The last third day of the forum dealing with “Ensuring access to services for all” saw panel sessions on “Inclusive Urban Development, Importance of urban mobility in driving sustainable urban development”, “Healthy and thriving communities: Enhancing the Quality of Life in cities through public open spaces”.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony in Zangilan, expressing his gratitude to the guests from 53 countries and the Executive Director of UN-Habitat for their support and valuable recommendations. He noted the importance of Zangilan as a transportation destination due to its geographical location, and the construction of the Zangilan International Airport.

The plenary sessions of the forum were held in Baku, where the participants were introduced to the Master plan of Baku city and the Master plans of the liberated districts. Senior World Bank Advisor Ellen Hamilton highlighted the measures taken by the Azerbaijani authorities regarding the IDPs.

The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum was an opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its commitment to sustainable urbanization and to demonstrate its progress in urban planning and development. The forum was also a great opportunity for officials and experts from numerous countries, along with representatives of local and international organizations, to get an invaluable opportunity to exchange their professional experiences and insights.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz