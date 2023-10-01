Azerbaijan continues to provide rehabilitation services to Ukrainian children [PHOTOS]

1 October 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to provide rehabilitation services to children arriving from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population reports that 30 more Ukrainian children have arrived in Azerbaijan to provide them with rehabilitation services under the organization of the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency, Azernews reports.

Children admitted to Gabala Children Rehabilitation Center of the Agency will be provided with medical and social-psychological rehabilitation services within 15 days.

During rehabilitation, stabilization of the emotional state will be ensured through individual consultations, group therapy and yoga classes organized by professional psychologists.

Tours to historical places and museums of Shaki, Ismayilli and Shamakhi will be organized for children's cultural and leisure time of the children.

Around 100 Ukrainian children were previously brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services in about three groups.

---

