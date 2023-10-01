UN mission arrives in Azerbaijan's Garabagh [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

1 October 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The UN mission has arrived in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

Members of the mission passed through Aghdam in the morning and moved towards Askaran and Khankandi.

The mission's goal is to view the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of residents.

The mission includes representatives from various UN agencies.

The last time a UN mission visited Karabakh was about 30 years ago.

---

