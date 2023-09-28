Foundation stone laid for 3rd residential complex in Zangilan city

28 September 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the 3rd residential complex in the city of Zangilan.

The head of state informed the head of state about the complex.

The residential complex, with a total area of 2 hectares, will feature 3-storey, 4-storey and 5-storey buildings comprised of 8 blocks and 192 apartments.

