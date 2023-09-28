Azerbaijan launches web portal for reintegration of Armenian community in Garabagh

28 September 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

With an aim to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and enable them to take advantage of the patronage of the Azerbaijani state, respective instructions to determine the legal status of those persons have been given to the working group for solving social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

As part of this activity, the first stage envisages initial registration of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. The acceptance of applications and registration process will be conducted by the State Migration Service in an electronic form through the special portal created for this purpose in order to ensure the maximum ease for the applicants and information accessibility.

This process will enable Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan to effectively use all the government services and help meet their socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan brings to the public notice that Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan may voluntarily apply for initial registration to the reintegration.gov.az portal or use the communication tools below:

Phone number: +994125260919

WhatsApp number: +994705270919

e-mail: [email protected]

Additionally, the acceptance of applications will be arranged locally on the ground.

