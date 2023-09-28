Footage of weapons & ammunition confiscated in Khojaly district [VIDEO]

28 September 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has shared footage of weapons and ammunition confiscated in Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Garabagh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

---

