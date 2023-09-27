AZAL pilots commemorate martyrs' memory by sky-maneuvering Kharibulbul's symbol [VIDEO]

AZAL pilots have depicted the Kharibulbul flower in the sky, Azernews reports citing air company's Facebook post.

The flower is a symbol of the martyrs, who heroically sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories.

"The pilots of AZAL drew the contour of the Kharibulbul flower, a symbol of the dear memory of our soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the lands of Azerbaijan.

This magnificent Kharibulbul image was created by the Lachin Airbus A320neo aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines. We bow before the souls of all our martyrs and pray for God's mercy on them!" the post said.

To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.

Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in 2020.

On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the civilian settlements and military positions located near the front line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz