Pro-Armenian journalist deflated by German government official: Your question is propaganda!

22 August 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

German federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit put pro-Armenian German journalist Janie Günther in her place, who tried to ask him a provocative question about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

Gunter tried to refer to the anti-Azerbaijani report of the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, regarding the so-called "genocide" of Armenian minority living in Garabagh.

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Azerbaijan a good partner. Against this background, does Germany consider it possible to accept the “genocide” of Armenians in Garabagh in exchange for gas supplies from Azerbaijan?” asked the provocateur journalist bought by the Armenian lobby and received a fairly clear answer from Hebeshtreit.

He stated that he could only shrug his shoulders at the issue, which is propaganda and an attempt to draw attention to himself. A federal government spokesman asked Gunther not to use such methods.

Recall that the so-called "expert opinion" of the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, was prepared in just 9 days, and he himself has never visited the place where this "genocide" is allegedly taking place.

It should be noted that earlier a leading lawyer and expert in the field of international law, adviser to the law firm Temple Garden Chambers, Rodney Dixon, called Ocampo's "report" a custom-made fake of Armenians.

