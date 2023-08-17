Meeting of Coordination Commission on Information Security holds meeting [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry held a regular meeting of the Coordination Commission on Information Security, Azernews reports.

Before the meeting, the chairman of the Coordination Commission on Information Security, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, and members of the Commission visited the Operational Center for Cyber Security equipped with the modern automatic control system of the Main Department of Communication, Information Technologies and Cyber Security of the Ministry of Defense, and got acquaintance with the newly commissioned Central Command Post of the Air Force.

After familiarization with the work done in the sphere of information security in the Ministry of Defense, First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev gave detailed information about the projects in this field. to the members of the Coordination Commission.

Chairman of the Commission Ilgar Musayev highly appreciated the work done by the Defense Ministry in the direction of ensuring information security in the Azerbaijani Army and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the conditions created to hold the next meeting of the Commission.

Later, the Coordination Commission on Information Security started discussions in accordance with the predetermined agenda.

In accordance with the agenda, the Coordination Commission discussed the issues received from the state bodies on information security. The Commission was informed about the results of the meetings held in the working groups formed by the representatives of the member organizations and acting in 5 different directions, and relevant decisions were made on the work done.

In the discussions on the issues on the agenda of the Commission, the members of the Commission Farid Akhmedov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Deputy Head of the State Security Service, Lieutenant General Rashad Hamzaev, Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Zaur Ismailov, Head of the Department of Communications, Information Technology and Cyber Security of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Mammad Eminov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and the State Security Service.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Commission thanked the members for their active participation in the discussions and stated the importance of fixing the issues discussed, taking necessary measures, and preparing joint projects. Taking into account the multitude of issues in the field of information security, it was emphasized that such productive meetings should be held more intensively.

