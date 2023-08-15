Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to Russian President
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
I was very saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and wish all the injured a recovery."
---
