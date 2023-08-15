Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to Russian President

15 August 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was very saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and wish all the injured a recovery."

