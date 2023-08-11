Azerbaijan, Mongolia collaborate on research on Turkology in Mongolia [PHOTOS]

11 August 2023 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his visit to Mongolia, Shahin Mustafayev, President of the International Turkic Academy, met with Chuluun Sampildondov, Director of the National Museum of Genghis Khan and Secretary General of the International Association of Mongol Studies, Azernews reports, citing Turkic Academy.

The meeting discussed ways to further develop cooperation between the institutions and plans to organize joint projects to promote the heritage of nomads.

At the meeting with the Director of the Research Institute of Turkology of the Mongolian National University and Head of the Department of Izmir University Katip Celebi Ankbayar Danuu, Shahin Mustafayev spoke about the research of Turkology in Mongolia.

Shahin Mustafayev also visited the memorial complex consisting of the stele of Tonyukuk the Wise, located 75 kilometers from the city of Ulaanbaatar, and familiarized himself with the construction of the museum.

