Practical exercises conducted with cadets involved in camp training camp [VIDEO]

11 August 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan and program of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, practical classes are held with cadets participating in the camp sessions, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the classes, tasks on compass march, clearing territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, organizing a patrol service, conducting an ambush, and destroying an imaginary enemy in a wooded area were accomplished.

The cadets took an active part in classes on protection against weapons of mass destruction.

When performing training exercises, the main attention is paid to improving the cadets’ practical and combat skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz