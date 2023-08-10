Ukrainian children's holiday in Gabala continues [PHOTOS]

10 August 2023 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Social rehabilitation of children affected by the war in Ukraine continues in Azerbaijan, organised by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. A group of 30 children was brought to our country on 4 August, accommodated in camps and involved in various rehabilitation programmes, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the public relations department of the ministry, trips of Ukrainian children to different regions of our country have been organised. Earlier, the children who visited Basgal village of Ismailli district then visited Gabala district. In the village of Laza, they took part in the process of making lavash.

It is also planned to organise an excursion of Ukrainian children to Sheki and Shamakhi. The fourteen-day social rehabilitation programme aims to stabilise the children's emotional state and support their integration into society.

