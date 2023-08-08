How funny: Separatists give Pashinyan and Azerbaijan two hours to open Lachin road [VIDEO]

8 August 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Day.az

For some reason today turned out to be a boring day - our neighbors didn’t amuse us with anything in the morning. We already thought that Tuesday would be wasted, but the Armenians did not allow it.

The neighbors gave Azerbaijan, and at the same time Nikol Pashinyan, another last Chinese warning. Just at these moments, the warning is in the process of being verbalized. A certain "veteran" gathered a crowd in Yerevan and threatened to open the Lachin road by force if the Armenian authorities do not do this themselves before 18.00 Tuesday. Armenian media reports that the commander of the "Khachakirner" (Crusaders) detachment Sargis Poghosyan demands weapons from the Armenian authorities to "unblock the Lachin corridor." Poghosyan assures that about 30,000 soldiers are ready to immediately begin a military operation in the Lachin Border Checkpoint... can you imagine? - precisely 30,000?!... Unbelievable!... Damn, how scary... Even in the 44-day Patriotic War there were not that many soldiers in the Armenian side. We even saw many of them fled from the battlefield.

Judging by the photo in the Armenian media, the supporters of the "brilliant" idea were rather in small number. Definitely there were not 30 thousand soldiers. On the other hand, the Armenia's "iron ashot" that fought against the dead in the Azerbaijani cemetery during the Second Karabakh War and destroyed Azerbaijani cemeteries was starred in the crowd. I think, our special services are waiting for this one with great interest.

In general, in two hours, trucks with "humanitarian aid" sunbathing at the border for about two weeks should start moving to Khankendi. And if Pashinyan fails, the hot guys from Yerevan will go to the border themselves and sweep away the Azerbaijani border checkpoint by force.

It is difficult to remember who, starting from April 23, would not threaten to sweep away the Lachin Border Checkpoint. We look forward to the fulfillment of the threat. It will be fun.

