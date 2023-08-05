Another 22 families to be relocated in Aghali [PHOTOS]

5 August 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

On 4 August, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan held a drawing of lots among families to be resettled in Aghali village of Zangilan district, Azernews reports.

The State Committee informed on Friday that representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangazur Economic District, and executive authorities of Zangilan district took part in the event.

22 families (106 persons) participated in the drawing of lots. 9 of them were provided with three-room, 9 - four-room, and 4 - five-room private residential houses according to their family composition. These families lived in Baku and Sumgait cities, in places of temporary settlement on the territory of the Absheron district.

The drawing of lots is aimed at ensuring objectivity and transparency in the process of accommodation of former IDPs.

The participants of the draw noted that they felt great joy at returning to their native places. They expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the territories liberated from occupation and care for the IDPs.

Families participating in the draw will be sent to Aghali village on 12 August according to the schedule.

Recall that the return of the population to the village of Aghali is carried out within the framework of the "Great Return". Before the occupation, this administrative unit united three villages. Aghali I had 40 families (154 people), Aghali II - 60 families (245 people), Aghali III - 161 families (675 people). Currently, the total number of families from these villages is 352 (1,504 people).

It should be noted that the victory gained by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 44-day Patriotic War allowed our compatriots - IDPs, who had longed for their native land for almost 30 years, to return to their native lands in the territories liberated from occupation. During the period of their life in the status of migrants, they were constantly surrounded by the attention and care of the Azerbaijani state. The strategic line defined by great leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President Ilham Aliyev is aimed at the improvement of living conditions, social protection, and employment of IDPs and is being consistently implemented. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also always treats the issues related to IDPs with special sensitivity and provides assistance in solving their problems.

