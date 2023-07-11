Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia

11 July 2023 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 July 2023

---

