Anatolian Phoenix-2023 international exercises ended

17 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Anatolian Phoenix-2023 International Search and Rescue Exercises, held in Turkish Konya, has ended, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Speakers at the closing ceremony talked about the analysis of the activities carried out in the international exercises.

It was noted that the tasks set in the exercises were successfully accomplished by the military personnel of the participating states.

At the end of the event, the exercise participants exchanged presents and took photos.

It should be noted that in the "Anatolian Phoenix-2023" International Search and Rescue Exercises Azerbaijan is represented by the pilots, technical personnel and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, as well as servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and Special Forces.

