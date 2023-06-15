Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Azerbaijani President on occasion of National Salvation Day

15 June 2023 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of National Salvation Day.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I extend my sincerest congratulations to You on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day. I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity.

With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

---

