Azerbaijani President meets with Prime Minister of Moldova in Chișinău

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Dorin Recean in Chișinău, Azernews reports.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting, Prime Minister of Moldova thanked President Ilham Aliyev for participation in the Summit of the European Political Community. PM Dorin Recean congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. He emphasized that the National Leader is recognized as an exemplary personality.

President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations on hosting the Summit of the European Political Community in Moldova.

PM Dorin Recean expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's support to Moldova.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, noting that there are ample opportunities for further development of trade and economic ties between the two countries. They noted that the current level of trade turnover cannot be considered as satisfactory. The sides stressed the significance of diversification of trade turnover. In this regard, the importance of further intensifying the activity of the intergovernmental commission was emphasized.

During the conversation, the two also underlined that there were great opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in agriculture, electric energy, investments, infrastructure projects and other areas of mutual interest. It was emphasized that Moldova has extensive experience in the field of viticulture and winemaking, and Azerbaijan has rich traditions in this field. They also pointed out the opportunities for expanding cooperation in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev invited the Prime Minister of Moldova to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The invitation was gratefully accepted.

