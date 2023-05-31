UK Prime Minister sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

31 May 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

“His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

I am writing to wish you the best for the Baku Energy Week. With the pressing twin challenges of tackling climate change and strengthening energy security, Baku Energy Week’s ability to convene international thought leaders from the public and private sector has never been more important.

Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable energy partner is important in the global energy landscape. Azerbaijan’s commitment to increase its natural gas supplies to Europe by 20 billion cubic meters by 2027 is already contributing to Europe’s energy security. Diversity of supply is key to ending Russia’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.

I also applaud your efforts to develop Azerbaijan’s huge renewable energy potential and become a green energy exporter. Your plans to expand cooperation on energy transition with European partners will be key to achieving these goals. The establishment of the first Green Energy Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Black Sea Submarine cable project, which aims to transfer renewable electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe, are particularly promising.

Over the past two years, the United Kingdom has supported Azerbaijan’s energy transition through capacity-building and awareness-raising programmes. These initiatives not only contribute to a more sustainable energy future for Azerbaijan but also help to build resilience against the impact of climate change. During Baku Energy Week, we will launch a new publication that brings together key insights from some of these initiatives. It will highlight how UK companies can support Azerbaijan to solve some of its energy transition challenges.

I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm the United Kingdom’s commitment to working with Azerbaijan and other international partners in the energy sector, to accelerate our collective efforts to transition to clean energy and tackle climate change.

I hope Baku Energy Week is a huge success.

Sincerely,

Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

---

