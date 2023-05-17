Azerbaijani President has phone call with Kazakh President

17 May 2023 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his jubilee and wished him good health and every success in his activities for the sake of development and prosperity of Kazakhstan.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked for the attention and congratulation.

The Azerbaijani President recalled with satisfaction his Kazakhstan trip in April this year, once again thanked for the hospitality shown, and underlined successful results of the visit, which gave a strong impetus to development of bilateral relations.

During the phone conversation, both presidents discussed future development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

---

