Exhibition marking National Leader's 100th anniversary opened in Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly

16 May 2023 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

On May 15, the Azerbaijani delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The Aide to the Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, deputies of the Milli Majlis, management of the TASS agency, members of the Federation Council, and other officials took part in the event.

Photographs depicting different periods of the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev were displayed at the exhibition.

Valentina Matviyenko, the chairman of the Federation Council, who opened the ceremony, shared her thoughts about the life and political activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Sahiba Gafarova said that more than one generation of the modern history of Azerbaijan is connected with the founder of national statehood, outstanding political figure Heydar Aliyev - a genius who left his name forever in the history of Azerbaijan and dedicated his life to the welfare of the people of Azerbaijan.

She brought to attention that Heydar Aliyev's leadership qualities, far-sighted policy, and strong will were prominent both in the Soviet era and in the most fateful moments of Azerbaijan. After Heydar Aliyev came to power in Azerbaijan in 1969, the vector of management in all spheres of life changed radically.

Heydar Aliyev's invaluable role in the development and strengthening of comprehensive relations based on solid foundations such as equal cooperation with Russia, respect for each other's interests, and non-interference in internal affairs after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence was especially noted. She emphasized that the traditions of historical friendship and good neighborliness, deep relations, political dialogue, and humanitarian cooperation between our states are now dynamically developing as a result of the tireless efforts of the heads of state, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin.

She underscored that Heydar Aliyev's historical forecast has already come true today, fast restoration works are being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and large-scale infrastructure projects are being implemented.

In the artistic part of the event, the children sang excerpts from poems loved by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijani and Russian languages.

Then the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, had a one-on-one meeting with the Chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko.

It was noted at the meeting that the events held in Russia show how this genius has conquered a great peak.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the current state of Russian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary relations and development prospects, as well as other issues of interest to the parties.

---

