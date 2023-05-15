Azerbaijani President says rise of Islamophobic trends in Europe is big concern

15 May 2023 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan has always supported Islamic solidarity,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his concern about the rise of Islamophobic trends in Europe and condemned them, emphasizing that a very important international conference on Islamophobia had been hosted by Azerbaijan some time ago. The head of state underscored the importance of creating a joint platform in this regard in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz