Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives in Moscow

15 May 2023 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Moscow. She will take part in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Moscow this evening.

At the airport, the Azerbaijani delegation was met by Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Alexei Gordeyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oghlu and other officials.

During the visit, the delegation will take part in the opening of photo exhibitions dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. They will be held in the State Duma and the Federation Council.

