Photos of Dordchinar village, Fuzuli district shared [PHOTOS]

14 May 2023 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Photos of Dordchinar village of the Fuzuli district has been shared, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Dordchinar village of the Fuzuli district is located on the bank of the River Kondalanchay, on the plains.

The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into ruins.

The glorious Army of Azerbaijan, which crushed the Armenian armed forces in the Patriotic War, liberated the village on October 20, 2020.

Here are the footage of Dordchinar village, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

---

