Azerbaijani Def Minister inspects Commando Mountain Training Center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and other ministry officials visited the Commando Mountain Training Center, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the defense minister inspected the progress of the Commando Initial Courses taken in the center by the 4th year cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

During field drills held in a military camp in the territory of settlements, the military personnel participating in the courses is practicing modern methods of combat, mountain and other activities in conditions corresponding to real combat. In the conducted classes, the main attention is paid on improving the individual skills of military personnel, improving their combat and management skills.

Furthermore, the defense minister met with the personnel and inquired about their needs. He noted that continuous reforms in the Azerbaijan Army instructed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief involve the field of military education as well.

The official emphasized that the Turkish model is being applied in the drills of professional officers, and commando training is mandatory for implementation of this process.

Besides, modern combat methods are being practiced during the training to improve the knowledge and skills of military personnel and further increase the combat capability of units.

Speaking with the personnel, Hasanov stressed that the Azerbaijan Army demonstrated its power to the whole world during the April battles, the Gunnut operation, the Patriotic War and subsequent operations, adding that work to further strengthen and develop the Azerbaijan Army is underway. He emphasized the importance of all military personnel, future officers studying at the Military Institute to decently fulfill their duties.

After watching the training classes, the official attended the newly commissioned medical point in the center. He was informed that the necessary conditions have been created for ensuring the health of military personnel, providing them with first medical aid and evacuating them to the hospital in case of need. There is a reception and diagnostic cabinet, wards, as well as an administrative cabinet in the medical point.

Then, Hasanov inspected the field camp of cadets who are in the field training. He inspected the conditions created for the effective organization of the accommodation, nutrition and leisure of military personnel in the field camp.

At the end, Hasanov gave his recommendations to the involved military personnel on studying the lessons more deeply and training as true military specialists in the future, as well as set specific tasks for the relevant officials.

