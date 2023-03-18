Well-known Southern Azerbaijani writer dies

18 March 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Vali Rai Shujai (Arazli), a well-known writer and researcher from Southern Azerbaijan, has passed away, Azernews reports.

Vali Rai Shujai was born in 1958 in Shujai village of Julfa district of Southern Azerbaijan. He worked as a teacher for many years. He managed to research and publish the works of a number of writers, poets, and artists of Southern Azerbaijan.

Vali Rai Shujai is the author of the books "Julfa from Yesterday to Today", "Battle of Chaldiran", and "Legend of Koroglu".

According to the received information, he died of cancer.

