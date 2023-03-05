Azerbaijani Defense Ministry publicizes names of servicemen killed in Armenian provocation

5 March 2023 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has made public the names of the servicemen, who were killed in the March 5 provocation of the illegal Armenian formations in Karabakh.

They are the service members of the Azerbaijani army, Alibayli Sahriyar, and Huseynov Esqin, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs.

As was already reported, in the early hours of March 5, the separatist Armenian forces in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent committed another provocation.

Operational information was received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan along the Xankandi-Xalfali-Tursu dirt road.

On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, the units of the Azerbaijan Army attempted to stop and check vehicles carrying out illegal military transportation.

