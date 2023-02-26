Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Justice must be served for those responsible for Khojaly genocide

26 February 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Justice must be served for those responsible for the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, Azernews reports.

"On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the gravest crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians during Armenian aggression, we honor the memory of victims with deep sorrow. Justice must be served to end impunity of responsible ones and establish long-lasting peace in the region," the tweet said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz