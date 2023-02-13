Azerbaijani Army hosts military oath-taking ceremonies [PHOTO]

13 February 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

On February 12, the Azerbaijani Army held ceremonies for young draftees to take military oaths, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The ceremonies were held in accordance with the training plan for 2023, approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the great leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, martyrs who gave their lives in defense of Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, and those who died as a result of the earthquake in fraternal Turkiye. Then Azerbaijan's national anthem was played.

During ceremonies, the young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and pledged their allegiance to the Motherland.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense and military unit command staff congratulated the young soldiers on taking the military oath and wished them discipline, proper mastering of weapons and equipment, and the fulfillment of their military duty with dignity for the homeland.

The ceremony concluded with the military personnel marching solemnly in front of the podium.

---

