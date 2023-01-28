Azerbaijan sending plane to Tehran to evacuate staff of its embassy

28 January 2023 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is sending a plane to Tehran to evacuate staff of the country’s embassy, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said, Azernews reports.

According to Hajizada, this plane will deliver the embassy staff, members of their families, and the body of martyr Orkhan Asgarov to Azerbaijan. He will be buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, two other employees were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz