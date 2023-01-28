Foreign Ministry updates on conditions of wounded in armed attack in Tehran

28 January 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

The condition of the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, who were injured as a result of a terrorist attack on the diplomatic mission, is stable, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

In addition, according to the chief doctor of the hospital in Tehran, where the wounded were placed, the condition of one of the victims is satisfactory.

"The second victim is now undergoing surgery on his jaw and face. The injury is severe, the operation continues successfully, although it takes a lot of time," the chief physician said.

The armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, at about 0830 (GMT+4) claimed one security guard killed and two others wounded.

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Tehran police chief said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill the head of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

